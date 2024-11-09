Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.10.

TSE:DFY traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.81. 242,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.33. The firm has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.48 and a twelve month high of C$58.73.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

