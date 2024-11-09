Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 2.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.13 and its 200 day moving average is $271.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $216.26 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

