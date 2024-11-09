Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 74 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.79. 2,652,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.