Demars Financial Group LLC Buys 190 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for about 0.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,487.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,487.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $859,596.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ NXST traded down $22.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.04. 1,148,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average is $166.94. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.92 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.