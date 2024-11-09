DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,705,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,189. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $846,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 369.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

