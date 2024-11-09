Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNTH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of DNTH stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 168,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

