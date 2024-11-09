Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,649 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after buying an additional 3,461,537 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after buying an additional 1,729,800 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after buying an additional 1,199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after buying an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.60 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.