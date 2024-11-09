Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Lifted by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 653,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,929. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.