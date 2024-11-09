Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 8.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $34,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 415.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.35 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
