Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSU. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12,285.3% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

