Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.72. 12,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 8,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

About Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Travel and Vacation index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed travel and vacation companies. OOTO was launched on Jun 10, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.