Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of DCBO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 83,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. Docebo has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Docebo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Docebo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

