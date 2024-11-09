DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. DoubleVerify updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.9 %

DV opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $28,947.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,023.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $119,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,268,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,015,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $53,584,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 104.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,681,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 859,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

