Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Duolingo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.5 %

Duolingo stock traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.89. 682,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $330.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at $42,855,113.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

