e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Earnings Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $3.47-$3.53 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.470-3.530 EPS.

NYSE:ELF traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

