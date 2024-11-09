e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Earnings Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $3.47-$3.53 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.470-3.530 EPS.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
NYSE:ELF traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Activity
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
