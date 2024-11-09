ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

ECN Capital Stock Up 23.6 %

ECN stock traded up C$0.56 on Friday, hitting C$2.93. 1,417,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.97. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$823.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 10.77.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.2446449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.52.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

