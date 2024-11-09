Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY25 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.150-3.350 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance
NYSE:EPC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,710. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
