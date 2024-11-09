Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lowered by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $831.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $896.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $867.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

