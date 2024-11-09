Ellington Credit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Ellington Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a payout ratio of 81.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.
Ellington Credit Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 451,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,394. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.
Ellington Credit Company Profile
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
