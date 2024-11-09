Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) SVP Michael H. Train Sells 21,525 Shares

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

