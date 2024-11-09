Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) SVP Michael H. Train Sells 21,525 Shares

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Emerson Electric stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
