Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Rex John Mclennan Sells 34,800 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$226,200.00.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

TSE:EDR opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.17. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

