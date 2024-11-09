EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.20 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.750-9.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENS

EnerSys Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 400,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.