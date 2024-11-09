Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Michael Gray Buys 6,750 Shares

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,317.50.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at C$3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. The stock has a market cap of C$554.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.47. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.94 and a 12-month high of C$3.15.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.63.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.