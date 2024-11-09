Equitable Trust Co. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,008.08 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $615.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,024.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $912.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $812.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.78, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

