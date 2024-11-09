ESAB’s (ESAB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $138.00.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 258,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. ESAB has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $531,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,316,000 after buying an additional 653,377 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ESAB by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ESAB by 5.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 531,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 466,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

