Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 79900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Eskay Mining Trading Down 8.8 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.42.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
