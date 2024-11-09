essensys (LON:ESYS) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.36). Approximately 29,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 116,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.22. The company has a market cap of £16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

