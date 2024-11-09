Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,156,000 after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MNST opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

