Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.72.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.78%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

