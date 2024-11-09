Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $247.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

