Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

