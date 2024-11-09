Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.64 and last traded at $120.21. 2,469,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,354,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

