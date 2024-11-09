Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.120–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $539.0 million-$543.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.0 million. Fastly also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.02) to $0.02 EPS.

Fastly Price Performance

Fastly stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 4,691,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastly has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Fastly’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Fastly

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $408,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,277,043.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $408,287.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,043.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $103,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,225,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,476,556.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,628 shares of company stock worth $1,287,959. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.