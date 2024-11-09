F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FG traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 74,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $48.71.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,399.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.