Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,229,000 after acquiring an additional 287,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 384,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 218,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after acquiring an additional 211,267 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

