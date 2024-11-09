Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$852.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.85. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of C$171.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$913,347.75. Insiders have sold a total of 207,400 shares of company stock worth $1,601,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSZ shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiera Capital

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.