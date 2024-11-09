Fiera Capital Corp Sells 78,786 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,786 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $523,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.81. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $374.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

