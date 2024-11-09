First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.99. 4,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

First Bancorp of Indiana Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

