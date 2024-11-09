First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.61 and traded as high as $34.80. First Capital shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 2,622 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,030 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.42% of First Capital worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company's stock.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

