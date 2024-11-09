First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Announces $3.20 Quarterly Dividend

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance
FBAK stock traded up $11.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 578. First National Bank Alaska has a 1-year low of $186.00 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.70.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter.
About First National Bank Alaska
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First National Bank Alaska
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.