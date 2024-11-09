First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.57. 6,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2687 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.