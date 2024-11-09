First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.57. 6,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2687 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 2.62% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

