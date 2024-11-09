Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,672. Formula One Group has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

