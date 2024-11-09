Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.72.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,790,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,677. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.53.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 370,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169,864 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,857,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,061,000 after buying an additional 396,919 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

