FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie restated their neutral rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,244,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in FOX by 31.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in FOX by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

