Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Shares of FRSH opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $400,478.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $400,478.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $52,668.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $402,629.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,153 shares of company stock worth $459,383. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $9,094,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

