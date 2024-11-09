FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000.

BATS:XDEC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

