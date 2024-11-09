Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Stock Price Up 24% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) rose 24% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

