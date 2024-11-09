Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 10,500 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

