Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $624.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $433.80 and a 52 week high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

