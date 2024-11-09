Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERNGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 11,157,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 10,309,587 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $4.27.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Geron by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Geron by 870.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

